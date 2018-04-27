Al-Khelaifi praises Emery passion after PSG departure confirmed

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has praised Unai Emery's passion for football and commitment to the club after the coach's departure was confirmed.

Emery announced on Friday he will be leaving PSG at the end of the season, with former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel widely expected to be his successor in Paris.

The Spaniard could still win the domestic treble - only the Coupe de France is required after the Ligue 1 and Coupe de la Ligue titles were secured - but PSG fell short in the Champions League in both of his campaigns.

"During his two years at the helm of our professional team, Unai Emery has demonstrated a constant commitment," Al-Khelaifi said via a club statement.

"His immense passion for football, his involvement in the work, have allowed the club to continue its roots among the elite of French and international football.

"I congratulate Unai for his investment in our project and I wish him, on behalf of the club, a complete success in the challenges that will await him."

Emery has been linked with a return to Sevilla should they dismiss under-pressure Vincenzo Montella, the 46-year-old having won three successive Europa League titles during his first spell at the club.