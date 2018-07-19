Zidane has shown no will to coach France, insists FFF president

Zinedine Zidane has shown no desire to coach France's national team after leaving Real Madrid and Didier Deschamps will continue until at least 2020, according to French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet.

Zidane quit his post at Madrid in late May after guiding the club to a third successive Champions League title, sparking rumours linking him with the national team.

That reportedly left Deschamps' position prior to France's successful World Cup campaign somewhat insecure, with many fans and pundits adamant he was not the right man to get the best out of the exciting, youthful team.

Deschamps' pragmatism was the problem according to some, though that very approach was arguably vital to France winning the World Cup.

And Le Graet is certain both he and Deschamps will be staying put in their current roles until 2020.

"We have contracts until 2020," Le Graet told BFM TV. "He's someone who works a lot. Didier and his staff spend hours and hours watching this or that player, the opponents.

"Sometimes you need a little luck, but the work done by Didier is considerable. For the first match [of Euro 2020], he will be there."

And, as for the rumours linking Zidane with the role should Deschamps opt to leave, Le Graet was unconvinced.

"There has been no will on his part, manifested by him, to train the national team," Le Graet added. "We have not thought about it. Didier is in place until 2020. Me too, [then] we'll see."