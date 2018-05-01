Zidane and Ronaldo boost extraordinary Champions League records

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane continued to make Champions League history as Real Madrid booked their place in yet another final.

The holders progressed 4-3 on aggregate against Bayern Munich after a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Zidane will become the third coach to lead a team into three consecutive finals when he takes Madrid to Kiev on May 26, following in the footsteps of Italians Marcello Lippi and Fabio Capello.

Ronaldo made his 152nd Champions League appearance in the second leg, moving past Barcelona icon Xavi to become the most-capped outfielder in the competition's history.

And assuming the Portugal superstar is selected by Zidane, he will make his sixth appearance in a Champions League final, drawing level with the great Paolo Maldini.

Under Zidane, meanwhile, Madrid have never been knocked out in the Champions League - Los Blancos progressing in all nine of their two-legged Champions League ties, on top of winning both finals with the Frenchman in charge.