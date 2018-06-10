We must cancel him out – Nacho hopes to face Ronaldo at World Cup

Spain defender Nacho Fernandez hopes he gets the chance to face Portugal star and Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup.

Nacho came off the bench during Spain's last friendly before the showpiece event – a 1-0 win over Tunisia in Krasnodar Saturday.

The defender hopes he has done enough to start his team's Group B opener against Ronaldo's Portugal Friday.

"I hope that I have the chance to play against Cristiano Ronaldo, we must be focused on cancelling him out," Nacho said, via Marca.

"The coach knows that I'm qualified to start in this position, I'm prepared.

"Everyone knows that I feel more comfortable in the centre than at full-back, but I've played big matches there."

Ronaldo's Madrid future remains uncertain after he suggested his time at the club could be coming to an end following their Champions League success last month.

But Nacho believes the 33-year-old forward – who is contracted at Madrid until 2021 – will stay with the European champions.

"I expect to see him in the final, and at Real Madrid too. I'm calm, he has a contract with us," he said.

"I hope that he stays as part of our team."