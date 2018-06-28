Vinicius and Rodrygo will not play at Madrid, warns Seedorf

Clarence Seedorf has warned Real Madrid new boys Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes that they will not play at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid have splashed out a reported €90million on the Brazilian teenagers as they look to secure two stars of the future.

But Seedorf, who won LaLiga and the Champions League with Los Blancos, has observed the situation in the Spanish capital from both inside and outside the camp.

And he does not believe the big fees and big talents involved in the deals will protect either Vinicius or Rodrygo from the ruthless nature of the European champions.

Seedorf had a stint as Deportivo La Coruna coach earlier in 2018 and highlighted loan man Fede Valverde's similar struggles.

"Madrid are a club with very high demands. These two players are not going to play," Seedorf told SporTV in Brazil.

"This year I had a Uruguayan [Valverde] at Deportivo. He is not going to play for Madrid. He will not play.

"If you are lucky, you will go to a team like Porto to mature. And if you do not do well, others will take your place. Everyone dreams of playing for Madrid and then those who arrive either live or die.

"Ze Roberto was one of the best players I saw and he left. [Samuel] Eto'o went away at 18 years old, had a wonderful year at Real Mallorca and went to Barcelona."