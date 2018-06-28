Ligue 1
Valencia complete move for Lyon's Diakhaby

Valencia have completed the signing of defender Mouctar Diakhaby from Lyon in a reported €15million switch.

The France Under-21 international had been linked with Premier League clubs, but has instead sealed a move to LaLiga, signing a five-year deal.

Diakhaby's contract at Valencia includes a €100m release clause, while he will be presented at his new club on Friday.

The centre-back, 21, started just eight Ligue 1 games in 2017-18, having featured in Lyon's starting XI 22 times in the previous campaign.

