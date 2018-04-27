Under-fire Montella acknowledges Sevilla in 'very bad' form

Vincenzo Montella has acknowledged Sevilla are in "very bad" form after coming close to getting sacked.

Sevilla were crushed 5-0 by Barcelona in Saturday's Copa del Rey final, with an upset never looking on the cards as the Andalusians produced a listless display.

It quickly became clear there were going to be consequences for such a humiliating loss in a final, as president Jose Castro called an emergency board meeting – which lasted five hours – for Tuesday to discuss the futures of Montella and sporting director Oscar Arias.

While Montella was spared, Arias – the replacement of the revered Monchi – was not so lucky, as the club announced he had been relinquished of his responsibilities relating to squad planning and told he will be leaving in May.

And, although Montella accepts the team are not in great shape heading into Friday's clash with Levante, he insists the season can still be a success if they secure Europa League football.

"I told the president that I have confidence," Montella told reporters. "I know we have played bad games, but if we get into the Europa League, I think it would not be a bad season.

"I understand the anger of the supporters, it happens everywhere. We have played very bad, very negative matches, but in the match against Barcelona, the team ran much more than Barca.

"We didn't compete because they were very superior. When there is a big dream and it fails like that there is disappointment.

"I understand the reaction of the fans, because they were very excited, but now we have to be united. Being united makes it easier to get into Europe, then everyone will make their decisions."

Sevilla are three points behind sixth-placed Villarreal, who occupy LaLiga's second Europa League group stage spot.