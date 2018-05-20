Torres captains Atletico Madrid on farewell

Fernando Torres will captain Atletico Madrid on his final appearance for the club.

Atleti wrap up their LaLiga campaign at home to Eibar on Sunday, with Diego Simeone's men not yet sure of second spot, ahead of rivals Real Madrid.

Torres has yet to confirm his next move but has been linked with a switch to the Chinese Super League or MLS for the latter years of his career, while a reunion with former boss Rafael Benitez at Newcastle United has also been mooted.

The 34-year-old came off the bench as Atleti beat Marseille 3-0 in Lyon in Wednesday's Europa League final to win his first major trophy across two spells at the club.

With Torres starting in attack alongside fellow former Chelsea forward Diego Costa, Europa League hero Antoine Griezmann has a place on the bench.

Atletico will wear shirts featuring a special patch to mark Torres' last game for the club.