Ligue 1
LaLiga Santander

Sevilla sign Roque Mesa on permanent basis

Sevilla sign Roque Mesa on permanent basis

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Roque Mesa has completed a permanent move from Swansea City to Sevilla.

The 29-year-old midfielder spent the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan at the LaLiga side after struggling to make an impact during his time in south Wales.

Mesa joined Swansea from Las Palmas for a reported fee of €12.5million in July 2017 but made just 11 Premier League appearances while at the Liberty Stadium.

He featured seven times for Sevilla - including starting their last two league fixtures - during his temporary spell, but has now signed a three-year contract after completing a medical.

"Everyone at Swansea City would like to thank Roque for his services and wish him well for the future," Swansea said in a statement on their website.

Previous Rafinha seeking new club after Inter option expire
Read
Rafinha seeking new club after Inter option expires
Next Marcelo limps off after 10 minutes in Serbia v Bra
Read
Marcelo limps off after 10 minutes in Serbia v Brazil