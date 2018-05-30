Sevilla in talks over Lenglet extension to fend off Barcelona interest

Sevilla have received no offer from Barcelona for centre-back Clement Lenglet and are in talks with the Frenchman regarding a contract extension that will increase his release clause, according to club president Jose Castro.

Lenglet has gained many admirers since joining Sevilla from Nancy in January 2017, quickly securing a first-team role under Jorge Sampaoli and remaining a key figure this season, playing 35 times – more than any of his team-mates – in LaLiga.

Reports of Barca's interest were prominent for much of the campaign and there have even been claims the club already have an agreement with Lenglet.

But Castro insists he sees no reason not to be optimistic about Sevilla's talks over a possible contract extension for Lenglet, as they hope to increase his €30million release clause.

Speaking at the presentation of new coach Pablo Machin, Castro said: "We have no record of Lenglet having an agreement with any other club and we have no reason to think that he will leave Seville.

"The news that comes out can come out. The meetings we've had are to increase his clause and renew.

"We will continue talking and we will meet again in a few days, but at no time has he told us about other clubs or any offer.

"We do not know of offers neither through the representative nor from any club, aside from what we read in the media."

If Lenglet does remain at Sevilla, he will begin the new season with a fifth coach in a year and a half at the club, with Machin following in the footsteps of Jorge Sampaoli, Eduardo Berizzo, Vincenzo Montella and Joaquin Caparros, who is now director of football.

And Machin expressed great confidence in his own abilities during his presentation to the local media on Wednesday.

"So far I have always fulfilled the objectives that I have been asked, sometimes even surpassed them," Machin told reporters.

"I know perfectly the club that I come to and that I am responsible for putting Sevilla back where it deserves to be. I am completely prepared."