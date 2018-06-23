Saul tells Atletico to renew Oblak deal after Griezmann's new contract

Jan Oblak should be the next Atletico Madrid star to be given a new contract after Antoine Griezmann agreed a one-year extension, says Saul Niguez.

Griezmann rejected interest from Barcelona to renew with Atleti, announcing he would stay at the Wanda Metropolitano in a televised documentary.

Goalkeeper Oblak has a deal with Atleti until 2021, including a buyout option reportedly worth €100million, and Liverpool are among the clubs to have been linked with the 25-year-old.

Saul is keen for Oblak to be tied down to improved terms, the club having handed Lucas Hernandez a new contract and purchased Thomas Lemar from Monaco to add to their forward options.

"Griezmann had a contract, too," Saul told reporters. "A lot was said [about Griezmann's future], but he had a contract, he had a €100million release clause and now he's signed a new deal that's €200million.

"It's something the club have done well. Now we just need to renew Oblak.

"We all hoped that he [Griezmann] would stay, he has done it for Atletico Madrid and I think it's the correct decision.

"On a group level, it's spectacular because we've always said everyone knows what he is and what he will be, because he will keep growing.

"He has a lot of positive energy and is an important part of the group.

"It doesn't matter to me if Barcelona come in for a player like Griezmann. What matters to me is that people stay here because they want to. Everyone is happy that he's staying."

Saul is on international duty at the World Cup with Spain, who sacked coach Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament after he agreed to take over at Real Madrid.

Despite Spain taking four points from two Group B games under Fernando Hierro, Saul disagrees with the decision to dispense with Lopetegui, who was unbeaten after taking over following Euro 2016.

"It was surprising and I think the decision, although everyone can have their own opinions and reasons, should have been discussed with us, but the players weren't asked," Saul told TVE.

"I don't think it was the right time. Julen deserved to continue after guiding us here and preparing for the World Cup for two years with us."