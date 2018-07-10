Ronaldo to Juventus: Khedira welcomes former Real Madrid team-mate

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid team-mate Sami Khedira has welcomed the Portugal captain to his new club Juventus.

Madrid confirmed on Tuesday that Ronaldo has been given the green light to join Juve in a deal reported to be worth €105million.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said in an open letter published on Madrid's website he wants to start a "new cycle" in his career.

Ronaldo will link up with a familiar face in Turin, as he will be reunited with Khedira – with whom he won the second Champions League title of his career and first for Madrid – for the Serie A champions.

"Welcome to Turin, Cristiano," Khedira wrote on Twitter.

"We had a great time together in Madrid, I can't wait to get back to work with you!

"Today is a special day for Juventus."