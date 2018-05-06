Ronaldo not a worry for Champions League final after 'minor' injury - Zidane

Cristiano Ronaldo is not expected to be a doubt for the Champions League final after suffering an ankle injury in El Clasico, with Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane saying it is a "minor" problem.

Ronaldo was replaced by Marco Asensio at half-time in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Barcelona, resulting in fears about his fitness with the Champions League final just under three weeks away.

The Portugal superstar suffered a knock in the process of scoring Madrid's equaliser in the 14th minute, cancelling out Luis Suarez's early opener.

Ronaldo latched on to Karim Benzema's header and tapped in from close range, colliding with Gerard Pique who desperately attempted to deny his former Manchester United colleague.

He managed to carry on until half-time, but was hooked by Zidane, who is not overly concerned.

"We will look tomorrow and see what damage has been done," Zidane told Movistar Partidazo.

"Right now it's not good, but it's going to be minor. He seemed to think it wasn't much. It's not a worry for the Champions League final."

Madrid face Liverpool in Kiev for the opportunity to win a third successive Champions League title on May 26.