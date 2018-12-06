Rodrygo: I won't be joining Real Madrid in January

Rodrygo Goes does not believe he will move to Real Madrid early as the Santos sensation prepares to join the Champions League holders in July.

LaLiga giants Madrid agreed a fee reportedly in the region of €45million in June to sign 17-year-old Brazilian forward Rodrygo from Santos.

Rodrygo – who finished fourth in the Kopa Trophy standings behind winner Kylian Mbappe on Monday – celebrates his 18th birthday in January but the teenager does not expect to swap Santos for the Spanish capital before July.

"I don't believe there is a chance I will leave for Madrid early," Rodrygo explained in an interview with Gazeta Esportiva. "It's agreed that I'm going in July.

"That agreement is between Santos and Real Madrid."

Rodrygo, who became the youngest goalscorer in Santos' history when he found the net in the Copa Libertadores against Nacional in March, has scored twice in his last three games.

He is set to join countryman and fellow Brazilian teenager Vinicius Junior at Madrid after the winger completed his €45million transfer from Flamengo in the off-season.