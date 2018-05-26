Relegated Las Palmas snap up AEK title mastermind Jimenez

Manolo Jimenez has been appointed by relegated Las Palmas after guiding AEK Athens to a surprise Greek Super League triumph.

AEK won the title for the first time since 1993-94 under Jimenez, ending the duopoly enjoyed by Olympiacos and Panathinaikos for more than 20 years.

They also reached the Europa League's round of 32 and the final of the Greek Cup, losing to Dynamo Kiev and PAOK respectively.

The 54-year-old left AEK upon the expiry of his contract.

And the 15-cap former Spain international will now take over at Estadio Gran Canaria, in something of a coup for Las Palmas, who were demoted to the second tier after finishing second from bottom in LaLiga last term.

According to a statement released by Las Palmas, Jimenez has signed an initial one-year deal, with an option to extend should the team gain promotion back to the top flight.

He will succeed Paco Jemez, who was the third different coach appointed by Las Palmas during their doomed 2017-18 campaign.

A left-back throughout a playing career spent largely with Sevilla, Jimenez went on to coach the first team at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan before a first spell in charge of AEK. He also had stints at Real Zaragoza and Al-Rayyan, prior to his remarkable achievement back at AEK.