New Umtiti release clause set at €500m

Samuel Umtiti has signed his new Barcelona contract, which includes a release clause of €500million.

The France international put pen to paper on the five-year deal on Monday after agreeing terms in the past week.

Part of the reason behind the renewal was Barca's concerns over Umtiti's relatively low buyout clause of €60m, with Manchester United reportedly interested in signing the player.

The loss of Neymar for €222m to Paris Saint-Germain last August exacerbated fears Umtiti could be tempted to leave, just two years after signing from Lyon in a €25m deal.

With that in mind, Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed the centre-back's release fee has been increased by a whopping €440m.

"We think that, with this clause, nobody will think of coming here to try to take him away," Bartomeu said.

Umtiti said he was "proud and happy" to have committed his future to the Catalan giants, despite the previous speculation over his future.

"I'm nervous today because this is a dream that continues," he said.

"From the first day, I've felt at home here, and now I want to stay for a long time.

"I'm very happy in the city, in the team and I have everyone's confidence. That's why I'm not going to leave. It's my home."