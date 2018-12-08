Navas must decide his own future, says Solari

Santiago Solari said Keylor Navas must make his own decision about whether to stay at Real Madrid after being dropped.

Costa Rica international Navas has been a mainstay at Santiago Bernabeu since his arrival from Levante in August 2014, but Solari has made it clear that Thibaut Courtois is his first-choice goalkeeper.

Navas has made just two LaLiga appearances for Madrid this season and head coach Solari was asked whether he would recommend that the 31-year-old seek opportunities elsewhere.

"I'm not the one to recommend anything to Keylor or anyone," Solari told reporters.

"Each player has their own feelings.

"But I have always thought that Madrid is the biggest team in the world and there is no nicer place to be."

Ahead of Sunday's trip to face rock-bottom Huesca, Solari praised the efforts of Gareth Bale in recent matches, despite the Welsh forward's struggle for league goals this season.

Bale, who has netted just three times in 13 LaLiga appearances in 2018-19, was replaced by Marco Asensio in the 63rd minute of Madrid's 2-0 win over Valencia last weekend, but Solari said the 29-year-old is not injured.

"He left with some discomfort, he was not injured," said Solari.

"He had made a great effort in two games and showed his commitment. I have nothing to recriminate him for because he is making his efforts and scored a great goal against Roma.

"He understands the meaning of commitment."