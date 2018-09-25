Modric deserved FIFA Best award – Ramos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos hailed Luka Modric, saying the midfielder deserved the FIFA Best Men's Player award.

After helping Madrid to the Champions League title and leading Croatia to the World Cup final, Modric claimed the prize ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah on Monday.

Ramos said the 33-year-old midfielder, who has starred since arriving at Madrid in 2012, was a worthy winner of the award.

"I am as happy as if I had won it," the defender said.

"He deserves it, he is an excellent player and has marked an important era in the history of Real Madrid."

However, Ronaldo and Barcelona star Lionel Messi drew criticism after skipping the awards ceremony on Monday.

Ramos said the superstar duo – who were both named in the FIFPro World XI – should have been in attendance.

"It would have been good for Cris and Leo to be here," he said.