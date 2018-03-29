Ligue 1
Messi trains ahead of Sevilla-Barcelona

Lionel Messi remains a doubt for Barcelona's LaLiga trip to Sevilla on Saturday after he was unable to play a full part in Thursday's training session.

Messi missed both of Argentina's friendlies during the international break, including Tuesday's humiliating 6-1 loss against Spain in Madrid.

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde indicated Messi - who has a hamstring injury - would require a fitness test on his return from international duty.

The club confirmed in a statement that Messi trained on Thursday, but only for part of the session.

There was no mention of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, though, who missed Germany's defeat to Brazil with a knee problem.

"The session took place on the Tito Vilanova pitch, with Leo Messi working with the group for part of the session and Barca B's [Carles] Alena making up the numbers," the club said.

