Messi and Suarez on Barca bench as Valverde rings changes

Barcelona left Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez on the bench for Wednesday's LaLiga trip to Celta Vigo.

Head coach Ernesto Valverde seemingly had one eye on Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Sevilla, with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen named as Barca captain for the first time.

Paco Alcacer will lead the line in attack, supported by Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Denis Suarez, with Andre Gomes starting alongside Paulinho in central midfield.

January arrival Yerry Mina makes his second LaLiga appearance next to Thomas Vermaelen at centre-back, while Nelson Semedo and Lucas Digne start at full-back with Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba also among the substitutes.

Barca are 11 points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of the table and are unbeaten in 32 top-flight games this season.