Marcelo: I'd love to play with Neymar at Madrid

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo would love to play with Neymar at the European giants.

Neymar, 26, has been strongly linked with a move to Madrid in the off-season, although Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted Saturday the Brazil international was going nowhere.

Marcelo would welcome his international team-mate to the Santiago Bernabeu, but said he was not trying to talk Neymar into a move.

"The best come to Madrid and I would love to play with Neymar," he said after playing his 450th game for the club in a 6-0 thrashing of Celta Vigo.

"When I talk to Neymar, I'm not talking about Real Madrid or leaving PSG."

Marcelo and Neymar are set to combine for Brazil at the World Cup, with the nation drawn with Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E in Russia.

However, Marcelo – who celebrated his 30th birthday Saturday – insisted their focus would be on the showpiece event, not transfer talk.

"We will be in Russia to play something very important," he said.

"We will not be talking about signings. We will be representing our country."