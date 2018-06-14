Ligue 1
Mane 'very happy' at Liverpool amid Real Madrid links

Mane 'very happy' at Liverpool amid Real Madrid links

Liverpool star Sadio Mane insisted he was "very happy" at the Premier League club amid links to Real Madrid.

Mane, 26, has been linked with a shock switch to the European champions after another fine campaign in England.

While the Senegal international said he was happy with life at Liverpool, he was unwilling to rule out a move in the future.

"I am very happy in Liverpool and my contract will last for three more years," Mane told Salzburger Nachrichten.

He added: "As I said, I'm happy in Liverpool. But you never know what will happen in the future."

Mane scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in 29 games in the Premier League in 2017-18.

 
