Malaga relegated from LaLiga after late defeat

Malaga have been relegated to the Segunda Division after 10 consecutive seasons in LaLiga.

The Boquerones suffered the ignominy of becoming the first side from Europe's five major leagues to be relegated this season after falling to a 1-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Levante on Thursday.

Emmanuel Boateng's goal in the third minute of injury time meant that Levante, one place above the drop zone, opened up an unassailable 17-point lead over rock-bottom Malaga, who have amassed just 17 points all season.

It marks the culmination of a torrid season for the club, who sacked head coach Michel in January after a run of four straight games without scoring left their survival hopes in tatters.

Michel was replaced by Jose Gonzalez, but he was unable to inspire a turnaround in fortunes and they have now been relegated to the second tier with five matches remaining.