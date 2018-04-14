Iniesta confirms he has decided on Barcelona future

Andres Iniesta says he has made a decision on his future but will speak to Barcelona about his intentions first.

The 33-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and he has reportedly received substantial offers from clubs in the Chinese Super League.

The Barca captain encouraged speculation he will leave following the 2017-18 campaign this week when he admitted Wednesday's defeat to Roma could be his last appearance in the Champions League.

And the Spain star, who was given a standing ovation after being substituted during Saturday's 2-1 LaLiga win over Valencia, says his mind is made up on his plans.

"I've already decided what I'm going to do," he told reporters. "I've always had affection from the fans, I'm grateful to them, who've been there for more than 20 years. Their support has been essential for winning.

"When I have to give my opinion, the club will know it and then everyone else will find out. Right now, I'm happy with the game today, because LaLiga means a huge amount.

"The disappointments and the things we've done badly, they hurt. The things we do well are there to be enjoyed. We have two roads: to grieve, or to go through mourning and move forwards."

Iniesta also denied there had been a falling-out between the players and head coach Ernesto Valverde after the 3-0 loss in Italy.

"Disagreements with the coach, zero. It's the players who play," he said.

"A lot of things failed. They [Roma] had nothing to lose. We didn't know how to adapt to the game. Unexplained things happen, like our comeback against Paris Saint-Germain last season."