I'm just proud of being your player - Ronaldo pays Zidane tribute

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is "proud" to have played for Zinedine Zidane after the Real Madrid coach announced his shock departure.

Zidane stepped down from the role on Thursday, less than a week after Madrid beat Liverpool in Kiev to win a third consecutive Champions League title.

Ronaldo has been Madrid's talisman during a highly successful period under Zidane's leadership, although the Portugal star has suggested he is considering his future.

And in a social media post, Ronaldo was quick to pay tribute to departing Madrid coach Zidane.

"I'm just proud of being your player," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. "Mister, thanks for so much."

Madrid team-mate Isco also posted his tribute, writing on Instagram: "It's been an honour to work with you, to learn from you every single day and to win things together.

"You've managed to make this team historic, I wish you the best of luck."

Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal added: "I just want to thank you for these two-and-a-half years as our coach, you've been an incredible professional, as have your staff members.

"I've learned a lot as a player and a person from you, I wish you the best. Thank you Zidane."