Hazard: Playing for Real Madrid is everyone's dream

Eden Hazard says it would be a "dream" to play for Real Madrid as speculation over the Belgium star's Chelsea future continues.

Hazard has inspired Belgium to a place in the World Cup semi-finals, with his side taking on France in St Petersburg on Tuesday.

Madrid have long been linked with a move for the 27-year-old, while the LaLiga giants could soon need to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal captain is reportedly close to joining Serie A champions Juventus, freeing up a spot in Madrid's front line.

And although Zinedine Zidane stepped down after the Champions League final, to be replaced by Julen Lopetegui, Hazard is still open to joining Madrid.

"Does Real make me dream less without Zidane?" Hazard told beIN SPORTS.

"Zidane is someone special, it's true, but I think Real is everyone's dream.

"Zidane or no Zidane, the white jersey [of Madrid] is special but the blue jersey [of Chelsea] suits me well so it does not bother me if I stay.

"For now, it's the World Cup. As I have said at least 100 times, I am at Chelsea and for the moment nobody has made me an offer."