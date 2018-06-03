Ligue 1
LaLiga Santander

Griezmann not upset by Barcelona speculation

Griezmann not upset by Barcelona speculation

Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann claims he is not upset by continued speculation over a potential move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona.

Griezmann, Atletico's two-goal hero in the Europa League final, is reported to have a release clause of €100million in his contract.

With LaLiga's champions reported to be ready to snap up Atleti's star man, Griezmann previously said he would decide his future before the World Cup.

And ahead of France heading to Russia, the striker indicated he is shrugging off reports about his future.

"No, I'm not upset, I'm fine, with full confidence," Greizmann said to Telefoot.

"And the most important thing is that I'm happy, that's what matters.

"I trust this team, we must keep our feet on the ground and do everything possible to try to make it at the World Cup."

Previous Coutinho tips Salah and Neymar to shine in Russia
Read
Coutinho tips Salah and Neymar to shine in Russia
Next Messi is the big lie of football – Buyo slams Barc
Read
Messi is the big lie of football – Buyo slams Barcelona star