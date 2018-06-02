Griezmann: I'll decide my future before World Cup

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann said he would confirm his future before the World Cup.

Griezmann, 27, has been linked with a move to Barcelona despite being contracted at Atletico until 2022.

But with the start of the World Cup less than two weeks away, Griezmann said his future would be confirmed prior to the showpiece event.

"Yes, it will be done before the competition," he said after scoring in France's 3-1 friendly win over Italy Friday.

Griezmann scored 29 goals for Atletico in 2017-18, in what was his fourth season at the club.

France will go into the World Cup as one of the favourites and face Australia, Peru and Denmark in Group C.