Griezmann could help Barcelona a lot, says Umtiti

Antoine Griezmann could help Barcelona a lot if the forward was to sign from Atletico Madrid, according to Samuel Umtiti.

Griezmann is strongly linked with a switch to the LaLiga champions having fired Atletico to Europa League glory with a double in a 3-0 final defeat of Marseille.

The France international is an international team-mate of Umtiti and the centre-back appears hopeful they will play together at Camp Nou next season.

"He is a fantastic player, we know his quality," Umtiti said.

"In any group, he would be important. He could help us a lot."

Umtiti has a reported release clause of €60million, with clubs including Manchester United linked with meeting that amount.

But the defender says contract talks with Barcelona are ongoing, although he would like his future to be resolved ahead of the World Cup.

"Nobody has called me yet and things aren't moving forward," Umtiti added. "I'm not worried because it started a few months ago.

"It's important to sort this out before the World Cup."