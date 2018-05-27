Giggs: Bale the best Welsh player I've seen

Ryan Giggs lauded Gareth Bale as the greatest Welsh player he has ever seen following the winger's heroics in the Champions League final.

Bale inspired Real Madrid to a 3-1 victory over Liverpool with a match-turning brace off the bench, including a jaw-dropping bicycle kick that restored his side's lead.

The 28-year-old has now prevailed in European football's showpiece fixture on four occasions and scored in two, with his extra-time header in 2014 sparking an eventual 4-1 win over Atletico Madrid.

Giggs, a two-time Champions League winner with Manchester United and now Wales coach, believes Bale ranks above the likes of himself and Ian Rush.

"He's the greatest I've seen. Obviously I didn't see John Charles play, but he's the greatest I've seen," Giggs told BBC Sport Wales.

"Great players turn up at the right moments and make the difference. He's done it twice now in Champions League finals.

"To win four, to go to Real Madrid and be so successful, he's got to be [the best]."

Wales are at a training camp ahead of Tuesday's friendly with Mexico in Los Angeles and, as Giggs revealed, were enthralled by Bale's stunning 64th-minute acrobatics in Kiev.

"The team and all the staff were watching it at the hotel and the room just erupted really," said the 44-year-old.

"It was an amazing goal, just a couple of minutes after coming on. But you're not surprised in one respect because of what Gareth is capable of and what he's already achieved.

"Amazing scenes and it was great all the team could watch it and celebrate together."