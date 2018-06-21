Ligue 1
Funes Mori departs Everton to join Villarreal

Everton have sold defender Ramiro Funes Mori to Spanish side Villarreal for an undisclosed fee.

Argentina international Funes Mori arrived at Goodison Park in September 2015, with Roberto Martinez - who was Everton manager at the time - splashing out a reported £10million to sign him from River Plate.

A regular starter in his first season, Funes Mori slipped down the pecking order under Ronald Koeman before a knee problem restricted him to just four appearances in the 2017-18 campaign.

The 27-year-old, who missed out on Jorge Sampaoli's World Cup squad, has now signed for Villarreal, penning a four-year deal with the LaLiga club.

Funes Mori made a total of 67 appearances for Everton across all competitions, scoring five goals.

