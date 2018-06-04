Fans should burn Messi photos and shirts if he faces Israel – Palestinian FA chief

Fans should burn Lionel Messi photos and shirts if the Argentina star faces Israel in a friendly, Palestinian Football Association chief Jibril Rajoub said.

Jorge Sampaoli's men are scheduled to face Israel in Jerusalem Saturday in their last friendly before the World Cup.

But Rajoub has accused Israel, ranked 98th in the FIFA standings, of using the encounter as a political tool.

And he told supporters to target Messi – arguably the world's best player – if the Barcelona star plays.

"He's a big symbol so we are going to target him personally and we call on all to burn his picture and his shirt and to abandon him," he told reporters Sunday.

"We still hope that Messi will not come."

Argentina's clash against Israel comes a week before they begin their World Cup campaign against Iceland.