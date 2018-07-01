Emotional Ronaldo thanks Portugal fans amid future speculation

Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked Portugal fans for their support at the World Cup, but is yet to confirm whether he will play on for his country.

Ronaldo was powerless to stop European champions Portugal exiting Russia 2018 on Saturday as Edinson Cavani's brace sent Uruguay into the quarter-finals.

That meant Ronaldo and his great rival Lionel Messi, whose Argentina side lost 4-2 to France, were both knocked out of what could be their final World Cup on the same day.

Ronaldo opted not to discuss his future in the aftermath of the defeat, although Portugal coach Fernando Santos said he hopes the Real Madrid superstar will be available for the start of the Nations League in September.

And Ronaldo has taken to social media to thank Portugal supporters for their backing at the World Cup.

"Your support was and always will be fundamental to us," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram alongside the Portuguese flag.

"Thank you Portugal."

Ronaldo's club future is also in doubt, the Portugal captain hinting he could seek to leave Madrid after they won a third consecutive Champions League crown in May.