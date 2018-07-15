Courtois open to Chelsea stay amid Madrid links

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is open to remaining at Stamford Bridge despite being strongly linked with a move.

Courtois, 26, is reportedly a target for LaLiga giants Real Madrid with only a year remaining on his contract with the Premier League side.

But Courtois, who helped Belgium secure third place at the World Cup Saturday, said he may yet remain at Chelsea.

"Now I'm going to talk to my agent to see what the possibilities are. All options are open for me. I may also stay at Chelsea," he said, via Marca.

"People always complain that players don't comply with their contracts, but maybe they do.

"I don't think they will keep someone with my qualities on the bench, even if I don't sign [a new contract]. But maybe [staying] is possible, because I like it in London."

Courtois was signed by Chelsea in 2011, but spent the next three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid as he developed into one of the world's best goalkeepers.