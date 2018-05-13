Busquets proud of Barcelona despite Levante collapse

Sergio Busquets urged Barcelona to remain proud of their double-winning heroics despite the bid to go a LaLiga season unbeaten collapsing in a remarkable 5-4 defeat at Levante.

Ernesto Valverde's men fell short at the penultimate hurdle in their attempt to claim rare piece of football history as Emmanuel Boateng hit a hat-trick and Enis Bardhi weighed in with a superb brace at Ciutat de Valencia.

Philippe Coutinho was one of the few shining lights for the champions and his own treble along with Luis Suarez's subsequent penalty set up a grandstand finish.

It was not to be for Barca and next weekend's trophy celebrations against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou may feel a little anti-climactic – something Busquets thinks would be unfair.

"It's obvious that we wanted to finish this season unbeaten but everything that we've done up until now was of merit," the Spain midfielder said.

"It’s a shame that we've lost. They caught us on the counter attack and were quick.

"We made little lapses of concentration and it's really difficult when you have to overturn a lead like 5-1.

"We were pushing, we were working, we used lots of energy. We had chances to draw but it wasn't our night, it wasn't to be

"When you chuck away five goals it's hard to haul it back."

Busquets added: "Our performances have been absolutely unreal all season. We should be proud of it and we're still proud of it.

"We've got one more game. We'll celebrate the title at Camp Nou with our fans."

Barcelona confirmed defender Thomas Vermaelen suffered a hamstring injury during the first half and will undegro tests.