BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid to sign Odriozola for reported €40m

Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Real Sociedad full-back Alvaro Odriozola on a six-year contract for a reported fee of €40million, pending a medical.

Having made his senior debut in January 2017, Odriozola has gone on to become a first-team regular for Sociedad, starting 32 LaLiga matches last season.

The 22-year-old also earned a first call-up to the senior Spain squad last year and won four caps, earning a call-up to Julen Lopetegui's squad for the World Cup in Russia.

Lopetegui was sacked by Spain on the eve of the tournament after being confirmed as Zinedine Zidane's successor at the Santiago Bernabeu but will now be reunited with one of the country's bright young prospects.