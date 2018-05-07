Barcelona working to fit Umtiti into salary structure

Barcelona are attempting to strike a balance with Samuel Umtiti's wage demands and their salary structure as negotiations continue over an improved deal.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed discussions are ongoing with the France defender, who is reportedly a target for Manchester United.

Umtiti still has three years remaining on his contract and last week professed his "love" for the club he joined from Lyon in 2016.

But a relatively low release clause of €60million provides encouragement for rival bids, with Barca understood to be eager to increase the figure.

"Umtiti has a contract. We are talking with him to renew it," Bartomeu told radio station RAC1.

"We try to maintain a salary structure that has a certain harmony.

"We will try to reach an agreement because he has had a good season. The important thing is that we work in peace."

Capped 16 times by France, Umtiti's negotiating position could improve if he impresses at the upcoming World Cup in Russia.