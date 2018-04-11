Barcelona president calls for united front after Champions League exit

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has called for Barcelona's players, fans and coaches to stick together after they were knocked out of the Champions League.

The Blaugrana were stunned by Roma on Tuesday, the Serie A side turning around a 4-1 first-leg deficit with a thoroughly deserved 3-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico.

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde will undoubtedly come under pressure as the club face a third straight year without a semi-final place - particularly with rivals Real Madrid chasing a third consecutive European title - but Bartomeu wants the side to be united.

"Being knocked out of the Champions League is a very tough blow for all Barca fans," he posted on Twitter. "But it is now when the supporters, coaches and players have to be more united than ever."

Having lost at the same stage to Juventus last year, midfielder Sergio Busquets reflected on more European disappointment.

"We lost in a very similar manner last year and said that we didn't want that again," he said. "We feel empty and it is hard right now because we are out of a competition we wanted to remain in."