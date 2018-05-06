Barcelona captain Iniesta starts last Clasico against Real Madrid

Andres Iniesta has been passed fit to start for Barcelona in his final Clasico against Real Madrid.

The Barcelona captain is leaving Camp Nou at the end of the season, wrapping up a career-long association with the club that has yielded nine LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues.

Iniesta - expected to move to the Chinese Super League - missed training in the build-up to the game but has been included in Ernesto Valverde's side as Barca bid to complete an unbeaten league campaign.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho all start in an attack-minded Barcelona side, although Ousmane Dembele misses out.

Zinedine Zidane has started all three members of Madrid's 'BBC' strikeforce, with Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo lining up in attack.