All possibilities are open – Iniesta responds to China, Japan and Australia links

Andres Iniesta revealed there are still "little details" to resolve as he decides on who is next club will be, insisting all possibilities are open outside of Europe.

The Barcelona icon is leaving the LaLiga champions at the end of the season and has been linked with moves to China, Japan and Australia after declaring he would not move to another European side.

Iniesta started Barca's 5-1 thumping of Villarreal on Wednesday and impressed as the champions moved within two games of completing an unbeaten top-flight season.

That would be an impressive way for the 33-year-old to bow out, and for the time being he will not offer many hints about what lies in store for him next.

"I said that I would not go to Europe and apart from that all possibilities are open," Iniesta told beIN SPORTS after the Villarreal victory, in which he received a standing ovation from the Camp Nou crowd when he was substituted in the second half.

"They said I'm not going to China, now they say Japan is an option and I've also heard Australia.

"You will know when I tell you. There are things to seal, little details and I will try and choose the best option.

"I try to enjoy each minute as there is not long to go and to be on the pitch is what I want. I have a week-and-a-half left to enjoy and when the season ends my mind will be on the national team and my future.

"It is not easy going so many games unbeaten. We have the chance to finish like that and it gives us a lot of enthusiasm.

"We will try to [stay unbeaten] and finish with this run, I don't know if it's been done before but it's very exciting."

Iniesta produced a magnificent lofted pass to assist Lionel Messi's goal – Barca's third – in his penultimate home appearance.

He said of Messi: "It is a lot of time, a lot of work together, I have a lot of complicity with Leo.

"When you give him a ball like that you know the move normally ends well. It was a very complete game."

Barcelona are away to Levante next week before their season ends at home to Real Sociedad on May 20.