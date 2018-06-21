Alba not interested in Barcelona exit as Tottenham rumours swirl

Spain international Jordi Alba insists he wants to remain at Barcelona for the rest of his career.

Left-back Alba has spent six seasons at Camp Nou but has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham in the off-season.

However, the 29-year-old's sole intention is to continue his career at Barca.

Asked if Tottenham's reported interest was affecting him, Alba told a news conference: "No, no, I'm very good at Barca. If it were up to me, I would stay at Barcelona all my life.

"But it does not depend on me but on what the club wants. It also depends on my performance, which this season has been very good, but I do not see myself outside of Barcelona."

Tied down to a contract with Barcelona until 2020, Alba has a €150million release clause.

Alba has won four LaLiga titles with Barca and also lifted the Champions League in 2014-15.