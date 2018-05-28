Alaba: Nothing concrete in Real Madrid links

David Alaba says there is "nothing concrete" in reports he could leave Bayern Munich for Real Madrid.

Alaba's father and agent, George, suggested earlier this month that Madrid are "really interested" in signing the versatile Austria international.

But Alaba, who can play at left-back or in midfield, suggested his father's comments may have been overblown.

"For now there is nothing concrete," said Alaba. "I know that in football everything can go very quickly.

"But, for now, I am focused on the nation team and after that, pre-season in Munich.

"I feel very, very good in Munich and I still have things to do there."

The 25-year-old has won six straight Bundesliga titles with Bayern, along with four DFB-Pokals and the 2012-13 Champions League.