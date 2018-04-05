Lazio 4 Red Bull Salzburg 2: Late drama sees Italians claim first-leg advantage

Late goals from Felipe Anderson and Ciro Immobile helped Lazio to a pulsating 4-2 win over Red Bull Salzburg in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final at the Stadio Olimpico.

In a game played at a frenetic pace, it was the hosts who struck first with Senad Lulic slotting home from close range inside the opening 10 minutes.

Marco Rose's side then controversially pulled level on the half-hour through Valon Berisha's penalty, given after Dusan Basta had been punished for the softest of challenges.

Perhaps fuelled by the perceived injustice of that penalty, the Italian side started the second half in pulsating fashion and restored their lead after 49 minutes through Marco Parolo's wonderful back-flick finish.

Substitute Takumi Minamino looked to have secured a draw on the night for the visitors with a calm finish after 71 minutes, but Felipe and Immobile had other ideas.

But, in the space of 138 seconds, Felipe Anderson showed fantastic composure to score his side's third and Immobile stroked home a first-time finish to give Lazio a healthy lead ahead of the return leg in Austria next week.