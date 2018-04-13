Ramos free to face Bayern Munich in Champions League semi-finals

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will face no punishment from UEFA after he appeared to watch his side's Champions League tie against Juventus from the tunnel.

Ramos was suspended for the match and was shown by television cameras sitting in the stands during the first half of the tie's second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

But after Juve fought back from 3-0 down to draw level on aggregate, Ramos was pictured in the tunnel watching the closing stages of the match.

The Spain defender was also shown in conversation with Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri after a controversial late penalty was awarded to Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo converting to secure a 4-3 aggregate win after Gianluigi Buffon was dismissed for his aggressive protests.

Reports suggested Ramos could face a ban for watching from the sidelines while suspended, potentially ruling him out of at least one leg of the semi-final clash against Bayern Munich.

But UEFA confirmed to Omnisport on Friday that no disciplinary case is going to be opened against Ramos, with Zinedine Zidane's men hunting a third consecutive title in the competition.