Buffon's first Champions League red sees Juventus comeback falter at final hurdle

Gianluigi Buffon was sent off for the first time in the Champions League in what is likely to be the veteran goalkeeper's last appearance in the prestigious competition.

Buffon, expected to retire at the end of the season to wrap up what has been a glittering career, has never won the Champions League despite a raft of honours.

But the 40-year-old's Champions League dreams ended in controversial fashion as his furious response to a penalty award from referee Michael Oliver saw the Italian sent off.

Medhi Benatia's push on Lucas Vazquez gave Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo the chance to settle a stunning match at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Portugal international smashing home his stoppage-time spot-kick.

Buffon's angry reaction to Oliver's decision meant it was substitute goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny who faced Ronaldo's effort, though, the veteran goalkeeper bowing out in mortifying fashion.

Juventus had set up a stunning comeback thanks to a brace from Mario Mandzukic and Blaise Matuidi capitalising on a Keylor Navas error, but the holders progressed 4-3 on aggregate.