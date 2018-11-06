Wenger dismisses Milan reports as 'fake news'

Arsene Wenger has described reports he could be set to take over at AC Milan as "fake news".

The 69-year-old has been out of the game since leaving Arsenal at the end of last season after 22 years with the Premier League club.

The Frenchman has been linked with the Rossoneri top job, with incumbent boss Gennaro Gattuso having made an underwhelming start to the Serie A season – they are fourth, 10 points behind leaders Juventus.

Wenger has dismissed those suggestions, however, telling beIN SPORTS: "The only thing I can say is that it is fake news.

"I cannot master the rumours, I can only master what I do in my life."

Wenger recently said he would be back in management at the beginning of 2019 but would not be drawn on a potential destination.

When asked by Sky Sports about his return to football, Wenger said: "Certainly at the beginning of 2019.

"At the moment I'm having a good rest and I watch football a lot. I said many times maybe the best way is not to be in England because I spent so much time at the same club it would seem odd to go somewhere else."