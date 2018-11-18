There are always imbeciles – Bonucci hits back at fans after frosty San Siro reception

Leonardo Bonucci hit back at fans who jeered him during Italy's 0-0 draw with Portugal at San Siro on Saturday, labelling them "imbeciles".

Bonucci called the stadium home with AC Milan last season before securing a return to Juventus, a move which has left a sour taste in the mouth for some supporters.

The centre-back's name was loudly jeered when read out before the match, while he received special attention almost every time he touched the ball after kick-off.

Bonucci was clearly irritated by the frosty reception, though he continues to feel backed by Italy's playing and coaching staff.

"There will always be imbeciles out there," the 31-year-old told Rai Sport.

"All that matters is that I have the confidence of my team-mates and the coach."

The match was one that Italy dominated for the most part, but Roberto Mancini's side were unable to take any of the numerous chances they crafted in the first half.

Bonucci did not despair, however, and remains confident they are moving in the right direction after a draw which confirmed their opponents' progression to the Nations League Finals.

"We tried our best," he said. "We had a great first-half performance and created two or three chances that could have allowed us to make the breakthrough.

"After half-time, Portugal altered a few things tactically and managed to stifle our creativity. Bernardo Silva closed in on Marco Verratti and Jorginho, but we still managed to pass our way towards goal. We just need to be more clinical in attack."