Ronaldo will score against Man United – Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri backed Cristiano Ronaldo to score against former club Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Ronaldo is yet to open his account for Juve in European competition, having been sent off against Valencia before helping his side past United at Old Trafford last month.

Allegri said Ronaldo – the all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League – would deliver against United.

"He will score [on Wednesday]," he said.

"He didn't play the first match, he didn't play the second, he played only one match. And he provided an assist.

"I mean, it's not like he played many Champions League matches so far."

Juventus hold a perfect record in Group H and will seal their place in the knockout stage if they avoid defeat against United.