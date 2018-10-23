Nainggolan misses Barcelona trip

Radja Nainggolan has missed out on a place in Inter's squad for the Champions League fixture against Barcelona due to injury.

Nainggolan lasted 30 minutes of Sunday's Serie A derby against AC Milan, which Inter won 1-0 thanks to a late Mauro Icardi header.

The former Roma midfielder appeared to hurt his ankle in a heavy challenge with Lucas Biglia, who was booked for the tackle.

But Biglia told Sky Sport Italia after the game he felt VAR should have reviewed the incident and suggested Nainggolan should have instead been punished.

Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti revealed Nainggolan could be out for "a while" and the Belgian will not travel to Barcelona for Wednesday's Group B meeting.

Croatia duo Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic are included in the Inter squad, however, despite carrying knocks.

Both Barca and Inter have taken maximum points from their two group games so far in this season's competition, each side beating Tottenham and PSV.