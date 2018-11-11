Monchi not interested in swapping Roma for Barcelona

Roma sporting director Monchi has no desire to leave for Barcelona and is eager for rumours of a potential departure to stop.

The highly respected executive has been linked with a move to both Barca and Manchester United, having joined Roma from Sevilla in 2017 after helping the Spanish club win 11 trophies in his tenure.

Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid have also been mentioned in connection with Monchi, who saw Roma reach the semi-finals of the Champions League in his first full season in the job.

However, speaking before Roma's win over Sampdoria, Monchi told Sky Sport Italia: "I'm happy to work here and I want to stay for many years because I have a lot of confidence in the club.

"I hope the rumours of my departure stop. I don't want to leave, my goal is to work in the best way that I can. As long as there is trust, I will stay here. My only idea is to stay here."

Roma cruised to a 4-1 win against Samp thanks to goals from Juan Jesus and Patrik Schick and a double from Stephan El Shaarawy.